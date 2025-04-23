Fantasy Baseball
Miles Mastrobuoni headshot

Miles Mastrobuoni News: Not starting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Mastrobuoni is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Mastrobuoni had started in each of the Mariners' last four matchups with right-handed pitching, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday while the Red Sox send southpaw Sean Newcomb to the bump. The Mariners will likely continue to deploy Mastrobuoni in a timeshare at third base with Ben Williamson until Jorge Polanco is cleared to play the field again while he manages a side injury.

Miles Mastrobuoni
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
