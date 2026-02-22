Miles Mastrobuoni headshot

Miles Mastrobuoni News: Smacks grand slam in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Mastrobuoni went 2-for-2 with a double and a grand slam in Saturday's Cactus League matchup with the Giants.

It was a strong start to the spring for Mastrobuoni, who got the start in left field Saturday. He put the Mariners ahead early with his first-inning grand slam off Hayden Birdsong. Mastrobuoni, who hit just one home run while posting a .620 OPS in 175 plate appearances last season, has a shot to make Seattle's opening day roster as a bench option thanks to his positional versatility.

Miles Mastrobuoni
Seattle Mariners
