Miles Mikolas News: Allows two homers in bulk relief

Mikolas did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5.2 inning.

Mikolas threw 61 of 93 pitches for strikes but coughed up four runs, three of which came via the long ball. It actually marked the longest outing of the year for the veteran, who owns a 6.91 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 41.2 innings this season while making six starts and working behind an opener four times. Regardless of role, his next matchup lines up as a difficult road test against Atlanta next weekend.