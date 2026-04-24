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Miles Mikolas News: Another HR allowed Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Mikolas didn't factor into the decision Friday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on four hits with one strikeout across 3.2 innings.

Mikolas once again worked as the bulk reliever behind opener PJ Poulin, who went 1.2 scoreless innings. Mikolas threw 51 pitches and generated just three whiffs, surrendering Munetaka Murakami's league-leading 11th home run along the way. The right-hander has now given up seven long balls in 23.1 innings. He'll carry an 8.49 ERA and 16:10 K:BB into his next outing.

Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals
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