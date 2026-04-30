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Miles Mikolas News: Another short outing in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 12:46pm

Mikolas didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Mets, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out three.

The 37-year-old right-hander continues to struggle to provide the Nationals with length. Thursday marked his sixth consecutive appearance with fewer than five innings, and Mikolas has still been unable to fan more than four in any of his first seven outings. He has a hideous 8.23 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB over 27.1 frames, so Mikolas doesn't shape up as a recommended fantasy option in his next scheduled outing against the Twins.

Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals
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