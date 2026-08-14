Miles Mikolas News: Becomes free agent

The Nationals released Mikolas on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Mikolas is now officially a free agent after passing through waivers following his removal from the Nationals' 40-man roster. The veteran right-hander has logged a 5.82 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 116 innings this season and will likely have to accept a minor-league contract if he wishes to continue his playing career.