Miles Mikolas News: Early exit in no-decision

Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Reds, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

The veteran righty got plenty of offensive support on a night when the Nationals launched six home runs, but he couldn't stick around long enough to benefit from it as Mikolas got the hook after 71 inefficient pitches (45 strikes). Injuries to other pitchers would seem to be the only thing keeping Mikolas in the rotation at this point, as he's completed five innings only twice in nine outings (six starts and three bulk relief appearances). He'll take a 7.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB through 36 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home this weekend against the Orioles.