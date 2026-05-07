Miles Mikolas News: Earns first win of season
Mikolas (1-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Twins after allowing two runs on three hits across 5.1 innings, fanning three.
Mikolas delivered his best outing of the season Wednesday, as he pitched into the sixth inning for the first time in 2026, and now he's allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last six starts. The long balls remain an issue, as he's given up nine across 32.2 innings, but at least he reduced his ERA to 7.44 with a 1.53 WHIP. Mikolas has a long way to go before being even worthy of being considered a streaming option in most formats, but this was a step in the right direction. He's scheduled to make his next start at Cincinnati next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Mikolas See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 307 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 307 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Mikolas See More