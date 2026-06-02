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Miles Mikolas News: Gives up three homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 8:22pm

Mikolas (1-5) took the loss against the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings.

Richard Lovelady served as the Nationals' opener in Tuesday's game, tossing two scoreless innings before turning the keys to Mikolas in the third. Mikolas also kept Miami off the board over his first two frames but unravelled in the fifth, when he gave up four runs on three-straight homers. He pitched into the ninth inning with the Nationals down 4-3 but was tagged for two more runs in the frame, and his six earned runs were his most in a game since April 3 against the Dodgers (11). Mikolas sits at a 6.39 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB across 56.1 innings this season. His next start is lined up for next week on the road against the Giants.

Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals
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