Miles Mikolas News: Hammered by Red Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Mikolas (0-1) yielded nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and a walk over 2.2 innings while taking a loss in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Boston. He struck out one.

Mikolas coughed up a run in the first inning but the Red Sox really picked it up from there. Boston plated five runs in the second and four in the third, where Mikolas was eventually chased after a whopping 81 pitches. His ERA shot up to 11.25 with a 4:3 K:BB through eight innings. Mikolas will continue looking for his first win in his next outing, which is projected to be at home against Philadelphia next weekend.

