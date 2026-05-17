Miles Mikolas News: Handling bulk-relief role Sunday
Mikolas is expected to be deployed in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Richard Lovelady in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
After Mikolas started in each of his last three appearances, the Nationals are opting to bring him out of the bullpen for the fourth time this season Sunday. Expect Lovelady to cover the first inning or two of the series finale before giving way to Mikolas, who has accrued a 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in 11 innings over his prior three relief outings.
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