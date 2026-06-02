Miles Mikolas News: Likely following opener
Mikolas is not starting Tuesday against the Marlins but is likely to follow opener Richard Lovelady, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
It'll be the seventh bulk-relief appearance of the season for Mikolas, who has a 3.91 ERA and 1.18 WHIP when working behind an opener this year compared to an 8.28 ERA as a tradition starter (six games). Even with the improved results, Mikolas doesn't have much fantasy appeal with a 13:4 K:BB across 25.1 innings when working in bulk relief.
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