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Miles Mikolas News: Likely following opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Mikolas is not starting Tuesday against the Marlins but is likely to follow opener Richard Lovelady, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

It'll be the seventh bulk-relief appearance of the season for Mikolas, who has a 3.91 ERA and 1.18 WHIP when working behind an opener this year compared to an 8.28 ERA as a tradition starter (six games). Even with the improved results, Mikolas doesn't have much fantasy appeal with a 13:4 K:BB across 25.1 innings when working in bulk relief.

Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals
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