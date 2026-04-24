Miles Mikolas headshot

Miles Mikolas News: Likely primary pitcher Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 8:56am

Mikolas is available to serve as the primary pitcher for the Nationals in Friday's contest against the White Sox, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

PJ Poulin will be the team's opener, an assignment he's drawn in both of Mikolas' last two bulk-relief outings. Washington will likely go with the same setup Friday, though the Nationals are expected to call up right-hander Riley Cornelio from Triple-A Rochester and could have him available to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen. Mikolas is coming off his best appearance of the season, having tossed four shutout frames against the Giants.

Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Mikolas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Mikolas See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, April 14
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago