Miles Mikolas News: Likely primary pitcher Friday
Mikolas is available to serve as the primary pitcher for the Nationals in Friday's contest against the White Sox, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
PJ Poulin will be the team's opener, an assignment he's drawn in both of Mikolas' last two bulk-relief outings. Washington will likely go with the same setup Friday, though the Nationals are expected to call up right-hander Riley Cornelio from Triple-A Rochester and could have him available to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen. Mikolas is coming off his best appearance of the season, having tossed four shutout frames against the Giants.
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