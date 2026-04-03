Miles Mikolas News: Pummeled by Dodgers

Mikolas (0-2) took the loss Friday as the Nationals were downed 13-6 by the Dodgers, coughing up 11 runs on 11 hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander held Los Angeles off the board for two innings before the dam burst, as Shohei Ohtani's first homer of the season sparked a five-run third and was the first of five long balls by the Dodgers on the afternoon. Mikolas was finally lifted after 87 pitches (56 strikes), and he's had a disastrous beginning to his Washington tenure with a 14.46 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB over two starts and 9.1 innings. Mikolas will try to turn things around his his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against his former team, the Cardinals.