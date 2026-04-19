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Miles Mikolas News: Set for another bulk-relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Mikolas is scheduled to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher PJ Poulin in Sunday's game against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The Nationals will pair Mikolas with Poulin for a second straight turn through the rotation, as the former had previously pitched behind the latter in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Pirates. After turning in a 12.41 ERA, 2.35 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB in 12.1 innings over his three starts to begin the season, Mikolas didn't fare dramatically better coming out of the bullpen, as the Pirates tagged him for three earned runs on three hits and two walks across 3.1 innings. Despite the favorable matchup against a weak Giants offense, Mikolas hasn't provided reason for fantasy managers to include him in lineups with any level of confidence.

Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals
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