Miles Mikolas News: Sharp as primary pitcher Sunday

Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's win over the Giants, allowing four hits and a walk over four scoreless innings of relief. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander worked as a bulk reliever, taking the mound after PJ Poulin recorded the first two outs for the Nationals, and Mikolas just missed collecting his first win of the season -- Washington scored all three of its runs right after he was lifted after 61 pitches (40 strikes) for Andrew Alvarez, who completed a combined shutout. Mikolas still has an ugly 9.15 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB through 19.2 innings over five appearances (three starts) this season, but Sunday's effort was at least encouraging. Mikolas lines up for another favorable matchup, either as a starter or a primary pitcher, next weekend on the road against the White Sox.