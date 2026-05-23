Miles Mikolas News: Shuts out Atlanta over five innings
Mikolas didn't factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta, allowing just three hits and no walks with three strikeouts across five shutout innings.
It was the fifth time Mikolas has followed an opener this season and just the right-hander's second scoreless appearance, both of which have come following openers. Mikolas' Stuff+ (90) is well below average with a fifth percentile whiff rate (17.3 percent), but he continues to locate his pitches well with a high rate of ground balls. After a brutal start to the season, Mikolas has a 3.48 ERA across 31 innings over his last seven appearances, lowering his season ERA to 6.17 in the process. Mikolas has a 31:14 K:BB over 46.2 innings in 2026.
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