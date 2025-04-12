Miles Mikolas News: Stuck with loss Saturday
Mikolas (0-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings as the Cardinals were downed 4-1 by the Phillies. He struck out five.
It was a respectable bounce-back effort from Mikolas after he got tagged for nine runs (eight earned) in only 2.2 frames by the Red Sox in his last trip to the mound, but a lack of run support kept the veteran right-hander out of the win column. Mikolas will take a 9.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 13 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now