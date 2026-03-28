Miles Mikolas News: Thumped by Cubs
Mikolas (0-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks over five innings in a 10-2 loss to the Cubs. He struck out four.
The veteran right-hander was brought in to soak up innings for a rebuilding Nationals rotation, so he took his lumps over 97 pitches (57 strikes) even after Chicago posted a four-spot in the second inning. Mikolas didn't have an ERA lower than 4.78 in any of the last three seasons while pitching for St. Louis, and that doesn't look like it'll change with Washington. Things won't get any easier for Mikolas in his next scheduled start, which is expected to come at home next weekend against the Dodgers.
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