Miles Mikolas News: Tough-luck loss in long relief
Mikolas (1-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two unearned runs on five hits over 3.2 relief innings as the Nationals were downed 3-2 by the Guardians. He struck out one without walking a batter.
Handling bulk relief duties behind opener P.J. Poulin, Mikolas put together one of his better performances of the season but was undone in part by a Curtis Mead error in the fifth inning. Mikolas was lifted after 60 pitches (39 strikes), and he's gone consecutive outings without being charged with an earned run. Over five appearances (two starts) in May, he's posted a 2.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 23 innings. Mikolas will look to stay on track in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home early next week against the Marlins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Mikolas See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 225 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 225 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 1710 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Mikolas See More