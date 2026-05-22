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Miles Mikolas News: Will follow opener Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Mikolas will be used as the Nationals' primary pitcher for Friday's game in Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Mikolas has fared better this season when used in bulk relief, posting a 4.86 ERA and 1.26 WHIP (he has an 8.28 ERA and 1.64 WHIP as a traditional starter). The veteran righty will be preceded by lefty opener Richard Lovelady.

Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals
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