Miles Mikolas News: Will follow opener Friday
Mikolas will be used as the Nationals' primary pitcher for Friday's game in Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Mikolas has fared better this season when used in bulk relief, posting a 4.86 ERA and 1.26 WHIP (he has an 8.28 ERA and 1.64 WHIP as a traditional starter). The veteran righty will be preceded by lefty opener Richard Lovelady.
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