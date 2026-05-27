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Miles Mikolas News: Will follow opener Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Mikolas is slated to follow an opener Wednesday in Cleveland, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

PJ Poulin will open the game for the Nationals before Mikolas handles the bulk of the workload. Mikolas has collected a 3.74 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in five bulk relief outings this season, as compared to an 8.28 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in six traditional starts.

Miles Mikolas
Washington Nationals
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