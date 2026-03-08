Mitch Bratt headshot

Mitch Bratt News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Diamondbacks optioned Bratt to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Bratt was added to the 40-man roster in November but has yet to pitch at the Triple-A level, so he was never a likely bet to begin the campaign in the majors. The 22-year-old lefty may not have to wait too long to make his MLB debut, however, especially if he can duplicate the 3.38 ERA and 10.9 K/9 he produced at the Double-A level last year.

Mitch Bratt
Arizona Diamondbacks
