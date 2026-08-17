Mitch Bratt News: Takes loss at Fenway Park

Bratt (1-2) was tagged with the loss against the Red Sox on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Bratt was far from the worst pitcher for the Diamondbacks on Monday, with Zack Littell yielding eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits across 3.2 innings. Still, Bratt ran up his pitch count to 65 (37 strikes) through three frames while generating only one whiff. It was the second time this season that the 23-year-old southpaw failed to record a strikeout, and he now sports a 4.17 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 36.2 innings. Bratt is lined up to start against the Reds at home this weekend.