Mitch Farris News: Back in big leagues
The Angels recalled Farris from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
He'll take the roster spot vacated by Joey Lucchesi, who was designated for assignment. Farris has permitted just one run with a 3:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings during his time in the majors this season. He will provide length out of the bullpen.
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