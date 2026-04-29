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Mitch Farris News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Angels recalled Farris from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

He'll take the roster spot vacated by Joey Lucchesi, who was designated for assignment. Farris has permitted just one run with a 3:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings during his time in the majors this season. He will provide length out of the bullpen.

Mitch Farris
Los Angeles Angels
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