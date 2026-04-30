Mitch Farris News: Covers 3.2 relief frames Wednesday

Farris allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 3.2 innings in relief versus the White Sox on Wednesday.

Farris was called up to the big-league club ahead of Wednesday's contest and was immediately put to use after Yusei Kikuchi departed prior to the bottom of the third inning with left shoulder tightness. Farris rescued the bullpen to an extent by covering the next 3.2 innings while throwing 62 pitches (42 strikes). The left-hander has worked as a starter throughout most of his career in the minors and threw five innings in his most recent Triple-A start April 23. Should Kikuchi need to miss time, Farris would be a candidate to step into his spot in the rotation.