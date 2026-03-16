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Mitch Farris News: In running for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Farris is one of several pitchers who may be contending for a spot in the Angels' Opening Day rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The top three spots in the Angels' rotation are set, but there is less certainty at the back end given that both Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah have struggled this spring. Rodriguez seems to be trending toward opening the campaign as part of the starting staff, but there would still be least one open spot if Manoah doesn't get the bid. Jack Kochanowicz has looked good this spring and may have the inside edge in such a scenario, but Farris is in contention as well. The lefty probably hurt his chances when he was blown up in his last spring outing, giving up seven runs on eight hits over 3.2 innings against the Padres last Tuesday, but Bollinger suggests that Farris isn't out of the running.

Mitch Farris
Los Angeles Angels
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