Mitch Farris News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Farris to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Farris had been pushing for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but it seems he's fallen short of the goal. The 25-year-old lefty yielded 12 runs across six innings of work this spring, but he did showcase increased velocity, with his fastball sitting near 93 MPH. With Farris out of the picture, it looks like the final two spots in the rotation will be decided between Grayson Rodriguez (elbow), Alek Manoah and Jack Kochanowicz.