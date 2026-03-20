Mitch Farris headshot

Mitch Farris News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Angels optioned Farris to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Farris had been pushing for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but it seems he's fallen short of the goal. The 25-year-old lefty yielded 12 runs across six innings of work this spring, but he did showcase increased velocity, with his fastball sitting near 93 MPH. With Farris out of the picture, it looks like the final two spots in the rotation will be decided between Grayson Rodriguez (elbow), Alek Manoah and Jack Kochanowicz.

Mitch Farris
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Farris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Farris See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
14 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
14 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 25
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
176 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 25
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
176 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 25
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
176 days ago