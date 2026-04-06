Mitch Farris News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Angels recalled Farris from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
He's taking the roster spot vacated by Ryan Johnson (illness). Farris posted a 6.66 ERA in five starts for the Angels in 2025 and struggled in his first outing this season at Salt Lake, but he will offer the bullpen some length.
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