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Mitch Farris News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

The Angels recalled Farris from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

He's taking the roster spot vacated by Ryan Johnson (illness). Farris posted a 6.66 ERA in five starts for the Angels in 2025 and struggled in his first outing this season at Salt Lake, but he will offer the bullpen some length.

Mitch Farris
Los Angeles Angels
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