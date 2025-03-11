Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitch Garver headshot

Mitch Garver Injury: Awaiting X-ray results on hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 8:32am

The Mariners are awaiting X-ray results on Garver's hand/wrist after he had to exit Monday's Cactus League game versus the Brewers following a hit-by-pitch, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Garver homered in his first plate appearance Monday before getting plunked in his second trip to the dish, forcing his exit from the contest. He's gone deep three times and posted a 1.420 OPS this spring, and, if healthy, could open the season as Seattle's primary designated hitter. The Mariners should have more information on Garver's condition later Tuesday.

Mitch Garver
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now