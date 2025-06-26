Mitch Garver Injury: Exits early Thursday

Garver (jaw) exited Thursday's contest against the Twins in the bottom of the fifth inning, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Garver was struck in the jaw by a foul ball while playing behind the plate versus Minnesota, ultimately forcing him to leave the game. Cal Raleigh took over at catcher, and the Mariners were forced to lose their designated hitter spot in the lineup as a result. More information on Garver's status will likely be provided in the near future.