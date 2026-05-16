Mitch Garver headshot

Mitch Garver Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Garver was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

The Mariners have yet to explain why they removed Garver from the starting nine, but some clarity is likely to come in the near future. While he sits on the bench Saturday, Jhonny Pereda will start at catcher and bat eighth.

Mitch Garver
Seattle Mariners
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