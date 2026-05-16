Mitch Garver Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Garver was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
The Mariners have yet to explain why they removed Garver from the starting nine, but some clarity is likely to come in the near future. While he sits on the bench Saturday, Jhonny Pereda will start at catcher and bat eighth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Garver See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers37 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Contact Rate218 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Garver See More