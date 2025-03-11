Mitch Garver Injury: X-rays return negative
Garver had X-rays on his hand/wrist come back negative Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The 34-year-old was hit by a pitch during his second plate appearance Tuesday and appears to have avoided a serious injury, though he'll be further evaluated Wednesday to see whether a CT scan is necessary. Garver should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now