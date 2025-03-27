Mitch Garver News: Absent from Opening Day lineup

Garver is not in the lineup for Thursday's opener against the Athletics, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Luke Raley is getting the start at designated hitter and Rowdy Tellez is at first base as the A's send right-hander Luis Severino to the bump. Garver will be the Mariners' regular DH versus lefties and should play some against righties, too, but he'll begin Opening Day on the bench.