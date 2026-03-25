Mitch Garver News: Added to roster
The Mariners selected Garver's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Garver re-signed with Seattle as a non-roster invitee after camp opened and beat out Jhonny Pereda and Andrew Knizner for the backup catcher job. The 35-year-old will see some starts at catcher on days Cal Raleigh serves as the designated hitter, but Garver's playing time should be fairly limited.
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