Mitch Garver News: Back in action Saturday

Garver (hand/wrist) went 0-for-2 with one walk in his return to the lineup during Saturday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

After being hit in the hand by a pitch in Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Garver was back in action Saturday as the cleanup hitter. The veteran slugger has excelled this spring, batting .400 (8-for-20) with three home runs and six RBI. With Mitch Haniger dealing with a shoulder injury, Garver is mainly competing with Donovan Solano for at-bats as Seattle's primary designated hitter at the moment.