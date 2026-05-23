Mitch Garver headshot

Mitch Garver News: Blasts two-run homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Garver went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Royals.

Garver's two-run homer was not only all the offense the Mariners produced throughout the game, but they were the lone two runs of the entire game. Garver has been slumping at the plate, though, tallying just four hits across 28 at-bats in 13 games since the beginning of May -- although two of those have left the yard. Expect Garver to handle the majority of the catching reps as long as Cal Raleigh (oblique) remains sidelined, but he's not expected to be a major fantasy contributor as long as he continues to struggle at this rate at the plate. He's hitting just .143 with a .690 OPS in 13 games in May.

Mitch Garver
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Garver See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Garver See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago