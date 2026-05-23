Mitch Garver News: Blasts two-run homer in win
Garver went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Royals.
Garver's two-run homer was not only all the offense the Mariners produced throughout the game, but they were the lone two runs of the entire game. Garver has been slumping at the plate, though, tallying just four hits across 28 at-bats in 13 games since the beginning of May -- although two of those have left the yard. Expect Garver to handle the majority of the catching reps as long as Cal Raleigh (oblique) remains sidelined, but he's not expected to be a major fantasy contributor as long as he continues to struggle at this rate at the plate. He's hitting just .143 with a .690 OPS in 13 games in May.
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