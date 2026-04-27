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Mitch Garver News: Hitless in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Garver went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance Sunday in the 3-2 win against the Cardinals.

Garver came in as a pinch-hitter in the ninth and struck out right after his teammate Rob Refsnyder hit the go-ahead home run. The 2019 Silver Slugger is operating as the primary backup catcher to Cal Raleigh, and has gotten most of his starts against left-handed pitching. The 35-year-old had a rough last two seasons for the Mariners but won the backup catcher job out of spring training, but will not see a ton of playing time due to Raleigh's superior defense behind the plate.

Mitch Garver
Seattle Mariners
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