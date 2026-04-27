Mitch Garver News: Hitless in win
Garver went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance Sunday in the 3-2 win against the Cardinals.
Garver came in as a pinch-hitter in the ninth and struck out right after his teammate Rob Refsnyder hit the go-ahead home run. The 2019 Silver Slugger is operating as the primary backup catcher to Cal Raleigh, and has gotten most of his starts against left-handed pitching. The 35-year-old had a rough last two seasons for the Mariners but won the backup catcher job out of spring training, but will not see a ton of playing time due to Raleigh's superior defense behind the plate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Garver See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers18 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Contact Rate199 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest207 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer219 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target219 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Garver See More