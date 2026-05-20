Mitch Garver News: Idle Wednesday
Garver is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Jhonny Pereda will get the nod behind the plate Wednesday while he and Garver continue to share time at catcher in the absence of Cal Raleigh (oblique), who was placed on the injured list last Thursday. Garver recently overcame a minor back issue of his own, so it's possible that he'll take on a larger share of the catching duties from Pereda once he's further removed from that injury.
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