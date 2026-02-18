Mitch Garver News: Inks minor-league deal with Seattle
The Mariners signed Garver to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Garver spent the last two seasons with the Mariners serving as the team's backup catcher to Cal Raleigh. Garver will get a chance to reprise that role for the 2026 campaign, and he'll face competition from Jhonny Pereda and Andrew Knizner in spring training. Garver appeared in 87 regular-season games for Seattle in 2025 and slashed .209/.297/.343 with three steals, nine home runs and 30 RBI across 290 plate appearances.
