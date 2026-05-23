Mitch Garver News: Resting up Saturday
Garver isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Garver will catch a breather after going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer during Friday's series opener. Jhonny Pereda will pick up a start behind the dish as a result and bat eighth.
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