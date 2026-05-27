Mitch Garver headshot

Mitch Garver News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Garver is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

The Mariners will give Garver a breather for Wednesday's matinee game after he went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 4-1 win Tuesday night. Jhonny Pereda will fill in for Garver behind the dish in the series finale.

Mitch Garver
Seattle Mariners
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