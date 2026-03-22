Mitch Garver News: Set to win No. 2 job

Garver is expected to begin the season as Seattle's No. 2 catcher, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old re-signed with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee in February and will once again served as the backup catcher to Cal Raleigh. Garver still needs to be added to the big-league roster, but the club isn't expected to finalize the roster until Wednesday. He played in 87 regular-season games last year and clubbed nine homers with a .640 OPS.