Mitch Garver headshot

Mitch Garver News: Set to win No. 2 job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 1:23pm

Garver is expected to begin the season as Seattle's No. 2 catcher, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old re-signed with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee in February and will once again served as the backup catcher to Cal Raleigh. Garver still needs to be added to the big-league roster, but the club isn't expected to finalize the roster until Wednesday. He played in 87 regular-season games last year and clubbed nine homers with a .640 OPS.

Mitch Garver
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Garver See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Garver See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Contact Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Contact Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
163 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
171 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
183 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
183 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
190 days ago