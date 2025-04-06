Mitch Garver News: Settling into part-time role

Garver went 0-for-2 with two walks in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Giants.

Despite the release of Mitch Haniger during spring training, Garver has started in just four of Seattle's first nine games of the season. Three of those have come at catcher so the Mariners could keep the big bat of Cal Raleigh in the lineup as the designated hitter as opposed to giving him a day off. Garver is only 1-for-14 with three walks and five strikeouts in five appearances overall to begin the year, and the presences of Rowdy Tellez and Luke Raley are likely to keep the veteran backstop on the short side of a platoon at DH going forward.