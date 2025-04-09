Mitch Garver News: Sitting Wednesday

Garver is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Though he's been limited to just one start at designated hitter through Seattle's first 13 games, Garver could end up being the team's primary option at the position in the aftermath of Victor Robles (shoulder) landing on the IL. Luke Raley had been serving as the team's primary DH against right-handed pitching to begin the season, but he'll pick up a third straight start at Robles' spot in right field. The Mariners have deployed Jorge Polanco at DH in two of their three games versus Houston while he manages a side injury, but the spot could open up for Garver once Polanco is cleared to play third base again.