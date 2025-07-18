Mitch Garver News: Smacks homer in Friday's win

Garver went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Garver has homered in back-to-back contests, and five of his six homers this season have come since June 20. He won't unseat Cal Raleigh as the starting catcher, but more consistency at the plate should allow Garver more looks as the designated hitter, particularly against southpaws. For the season, Garver is slashing .226/.314/.368 with 22 RBI, 16 runs scored and three stolen bases over 175 plate appearances.