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Mitch Garver News: Stuck in timeshare

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Though he appeared likely to take over as the Mariners' clear No. 1 catcher when Cal Raleigh (oblique) was placed on the injured list earlier this month, Garver has instead been used in a timeshare behind the plate with Jhonny Pereda. Since Raleigh last played May 13, Garver has made seven starts to Pereda's nine.

Mitch Garver
Seattle Mariners
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