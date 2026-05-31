Mitch Garver News: Stuck in timeshare
Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Though he appeared likely to take over as the Mariners' clear No. 1 catcher when Cal Raleigh (oblique) was placed on the injured list earlier this month, Garver has instead been used in a timeshare behind the plate with Jhonny Pereda. Since Raleigh last played May 13, Garver has made seven starts to Pereda's nine.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Garver See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Garver See More