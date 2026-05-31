Mitch Garver News: Stuck in timeshare

Garver is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Though he appeared likely to take over as the Mariners' clear No. 1 catcher when Cal Raleigh (oblique) was placed on the injured list earlier this month, Garver has instead been used in a timeshare behind the plate with Jhonny Pereda. Since Raleigh last played May 13, Garver has made seven starts to Pereda's nine.