Mitch Keller headshot

Mitch Keller News: Falls to Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Keller (4-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Keller cruised through his first four innings, holding Colorado without a hit. However, it was a different story in the fifth -- Keller would give up five straight hits to open the frame, allowing the Rockies to tie the game 3-3, before allowing a three-run homer to Mickey Moniak with two outs to cap a six-run frame. It's the first loss in Keller's last five starts -- he'd held opponents to three runs or fewer in four straight outings coming into Wednesday. His ERA now sits at 3.59 with a 1.08 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB across nine starts (52.2 innings) this year. Keller will look to rebound his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week on the road in St. Louis.

Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Keller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Keller See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 25
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago