Mitch Keller News: Fans six in no-decision

Keller didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings.

Keller tossed 60 of his 93 pitches for strikes and ended just three outs away from recording a quality start -- a feat he's accomplished in four of his six outings in 2026. The six strikeouts were also a season-high mark for Keller, who delivered a strong outing considering the history he has against some of the Brewers' hitters. Keller has a 3.18 ERA across six outings and 34.0 innings this season, and he should make his next start over the upcoming weekend at home against the Reds.