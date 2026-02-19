Mitch Keller News: First spring start scheduled

Keller will make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday against the Rays, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Keller has turned into a consistent starter for the Pirates, though he endured a tough second half of 2025 by posting a 5.56 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 57.1 innings. He's looking to be more consistent in 2026, but he's posted an ERA in the low 4.00s with a WHIP in the mid 1.20s in each of the last three seasons. Keller will remain a stalwart in the rotation in 2026 and could serve as the No. 2 starter behind Paul Skenes.