Mitch Keller News: First spring start scheduled
Keller will make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday against the Rays, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Keller has turned into a consistent starter for the Pirates, though he endured a tough second half of 2025 by posting a 5.56 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 57.1 innings. He's looking to be more consistent in 2026, but he's posted an ERA in the low 4.00s with a WHIP in the mid 1.20s in each of the last three seasons. Keller will remain a stalwart in the rotation in 2026 and could serve as the No. 2 starter behind Paul Skenes.
